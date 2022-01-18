Landstown's Hand finds great balance with hoops and mentoring

The Eagles, Donald Hand, Jr. signed on to play at Boston College out of the Atlantic Coast Conference last month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seeing Landstown High guard, Donald Hand, Jr. play through the eyes of his stepfather and head coach, Dwight Robinson and you get the picture. "You're talking about a gamechanger", he says.

Hand has lived up to expectations ever since he arrived with the Eagles as a freshman. Now a senior, he averages just over 31 points a game and is considered by many as one of the best in the state. Hand will be taking his talents to Boston College out of the Atlantic Coast Conference where is biological father, Donald, Sr. was once a former great at the University Of Virginia. D.J. has done his work to get to this point. "When I was younger, I would follow all the top guys in the area", he said. "I want to be in that spotlight one day."

Robinson says the bright lights of center stage against any opponents doesn't seem to have fazed Hand. "He's an even keel kid", he says describing him as very mild mannered with everything that gets thrown at him. "They double team him in the backcourt. Get the ball out of his hands, box and one him, face guard him. All that kind of stuff."

Just as he's able to maneuver through defenses on the court, Hand is able to do the same with young children as a mentor at area schools. Sometimes it involves helping out at basketball camps. "It makes me feel good just to know that I was one of those kids back in the day and know that somebody in my position was giving back to me", he says. "I would like to give back to other kids as well to let them know it's possible to be in the same position I am today."