Landstown's Putman soars in more ways than cross country for the Eagles

Cameron Putman sees a correlation in his passion for running and flying an airplane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cameron Putman was a naturally gifted athlete from the beginning. With a father who played football, Cameron inherited some of his speed. His freshman year, he ran a mile in under 5 minutes, something his coach says was just natural.

“Out of nowhere, out of pure talent he ran a low 4:40 mile which is very good for a freshman,” said Head Coach Scott Baloy. “We saw that, and we were very excited. We knew he had a lot of potential in him.”

Cross country is one of the most mentally draining sports out there- something Cameron, now a senior at Landstown High School, is well aware of.

“Running long races at a certain pace kind of drains your mind and you start having feelings of slowing down.”

But he knows how to keep his mind occupied during those long miles. In fact, it reminds him of his dream of becoming a Navy pilot.

“So, I think of it like flying a plane going from destination to destination just thinking about arrival time,” he explained. “Like I want to hit this time and if I’m a pilot you either have to go a little bit faster or a little bit slower.”

Cameron’s parents took him to air shows all over Virginia Beach throughout is childhood and he still recalls his first experience from when he was 5 years old.

“I remember the Blue Angels flying low and going fast. I thought it was super cool. And it was just something I really wanted to do, and I was like, ‘I wish I had that as a career.’”

Years later, he found that running provides him with a similar experience while also fulfilling his love for traveling.

“Going from long distance places and just exploring and seeing new things around Virginia Beach is pretty awesome.”

Coach Baloy has always been one of Cameron’s biggest supporters and their bond goes well beyond running.

“I just applied for Navy’s Officer Candidate School, and that’s when he told me that he also aspires to be an officer in the military.”

And they even compare notes.