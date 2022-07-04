Langley Late Model Division gets a major shot of youth

Camden County's, Chris Horton, Jr. isn't even out of middle school yet, but will be in the field for Saturday's opening night at Langley Speedway.

HAMPTON, Va. — Chris Horton, Sr. went the non-traditional route of teaching his son Chris, Jr. about driving. He and his wife were former race car drivers themselves and supported thier son's love of racing. To say that he's improved is an understatement. This Saturday at opening night at Langley Speedway Chris, Jr. will be in the Late Model Division field against adults before he even wraps up middle school. "We started him racing go-karts when he was four and then by age twelve he was racing cars", Chris, Sr. said. His son, a bit on the shy side said their conversation was simple. "He really started it. He just asked if I wanted to do it, and said yeah."

The 14 year old's ultimate goal is to race at the NASCAR Cup level. He's already got a favorite driver in current champion, Kyle Larson at Hendrick Motorsports. His dad saw the early signs of his abilities. "I put in a race car and took him to the race track and right off the trailor within five laps, he was running fast enough laps times to qualify for the pole."