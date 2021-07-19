Langley Speedway to host 13th Hampton Heat race

The Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau is giving away a few free tickets to the race.

HAMPTON, Va. — Mid-Atlantic racers will compete for $10,000 in the Langley Speedway 13th Annual Hampton Heat on Saturday.

A spokesperson said the race, which lasts for 200 laps, is "the largest race of the year in Hampton Roads."

There will also be a few local races held before the main event.

The Speedway reports there will be segments for Super Streets, Late Models, Super Trucks and Legends models.

The Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau is giving away a few free tickets to Hampton Heat. You have to be a Hampton resident, with a state ID or utility bill, to collect the tickets.

You can pick them up (as supplies last) at the Hampton Visitor Center on Old Hampton Lane.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $7 for children between 6-12. Members of the military and seniors can get discounts on adult tickets. Children 5 or younger can accompany their parents for free.