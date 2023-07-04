Langley Speedway ready for another special opening day of racing

The short track has been a fixture in the city of Hampton going back to 1950.

HAMPTON, Va. — This year NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary at the cup level, however one local track came along two years later and enters its 73rd year of existence. Weather permitting Langley Speedway gets ready to go racing on Saturday with an earlier time of 5pm.

The list of former great drivers is a long one to the Hampton short track. From Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett and Wendall Scott to Richmond area native Denny Hamlin.

Owner, Bill Mullis is in his 5th year at the track and as a former driver himself, understands how Langley Speedway is not only one of the famed historical racing spots in the state of Virginia, but in the region.

"A guy had heard about this place and drove from South Carolina recently", he said. "He wanted to see our race of destruction and said 'I heard about it' and he said I had to be here."