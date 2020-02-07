Langley Speedway is all set to drop the green flag

This Saturday, it's the first racing schedule of the season after waiting out the pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time this season, we get to hear that sound on a Saturday night on North Armistead Avenue in Hampton. They'll be revving up their motors for the first weekend of racing at Larry King Law's Langley Speedway.

There is a long list of health and safety precautions the track will adhere to in the midst of this pandemic. Once Governor Northam reopened Stage 3 in Virginia this week, Langley was ready to go racing with a limited number of fans in the stands.