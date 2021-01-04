Langley Speedway's unlikely champ is ready to back it up in 2021

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen won the Late Model championship by being consistent. The team is ready to do more winning this season.

HAMPTON, Va. — Langley Speedway drops the green flag on another season of racing this Saturday night. At the same time, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen starts his title defense.

"Butterbean" is from Chesapeake and it's probably fair to say he was a surprise 2020 champion in the Late Model division at Langley.

What a year he had! "Butterbean" also won the Hampton Heat, the biggest race on the calendar. When asked to describe that season he says, "Hard to follow up. To win the Hampton Heat and to also win the track championship, that's knocking two things off the bucket list that sometimes takes years to get one of them."

Queen claimed that title by being consistent. He was seemingly in the top three every week. He did not win a points race (the Hampton Heat is not a points race) all year. Queen feels his team is ready to find victory lane in 2021, "I feel like we're a real threat to win races now and we're finally getting our program where we need to be. And that's just a credit of Phil Warren calling the shots on the pit box and Rayvon Clark engines under the hood."