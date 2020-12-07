Veteran driver, Shawn Balluzzo dies in crash at Langley Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. — Shawn Balluzzo, who's the winningest driver in Langley Speedway history, died Saturday night during the second of two Modified Division races. The track released a statement on his passing at age 64:

The twin 50-lap races were the first of the season for the division. Balluzzo won 16 of 17 races in 2019. He is the first driver to die at Langley Speedway as the result of a racing accident since August of 2004, when Legends Division driver, Dale Lemonds crashed into the Turn 2 wall not far from where Balluzzo’s vehicle hit.