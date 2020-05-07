Fans adjust to Covid-19 restrictions for open night at Langley Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. — It was a much anticipated July 4th Saturday night on the Peninsula. The 70th opening night at Langley Speedway had a different look for fans. Some sporting masks, and more importantly gone were the packed grandstands due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Instead fans went the route of social distancing which led track officials to allow no more than 1,000 of the 6,500 capacity into the track as part of Govenor Ralph Northam's Phase 3. Folks like Bruce & Jodie Barton were thrilled. "First time we're here this season", he said. "We love racing".