Larry "Spiderman" McBride speeds his way into the record books

POQUOSON, Va. — A peninsula motorcycle racing legend put another feather in his cap, or in his case, web. Larry "Spiderman" McBride has put together an impressive 40 year career in which he's won 20 titles.

His most recent feat came last month when the Poquoson native broke his own world record in a quarter-mile top fuel motorcycle dragster with a speed of 268 miles per hour. "Exciting is like jumping out and skydiving", he said. "It takes a lot of nerve to jump out of a perfectly good airplane, right? So it's the same thing as riding this."

If it seems like McBride doesn't act like a 64 year old grandfather of three, it's because he doesn't. He gets plenty of cool points from his nickname alone. "All my grandkids coming up would see Spiderman at Walmart or wherever they're going and say 'Papa. That's Papa!", he said.