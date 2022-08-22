Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go on Sunday.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. He got it for the second straight time at Watkins Glen International.

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

Elliott was seeking his eighth career road course victory and had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn, then pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep. It was the 11th straight road course win for Chevrolet.

“I did what I felt I needed to do to get the win. I knew that was my only opportunity to get by him, I’m not proud of it,” said Larson, who won 10 races last season “The restarts kept me in it. It’s good to get another win. Hopefully, it will build some momentum.”

AJ Allmendinger was second for the second straight day to Larson, Joey Logano third, Elliott fourth and Daniel Suárez fifth.

Elliott declined to criticize his teammate when interviewed postrace, but the disappointment was palpable.

“Just a huge congratulations to Kyle and everybody on the 5 team. He did a great job,” said Elliott, who wrapped up the regular-season title. “Seriously, they deserve it.”

The race began on rain tires with a single-file start, the only one of the day, and pole-sitter Elliott was passed early by Michael McDowell, who started third. But strategy played out as the race wore on with Elliott, Larson, and McDowell, all on a two-stop strategy around the 2.45-mile natural terrain layout, holding the upper hand.

What happened between the two teammates on the final restart? @KyleLarsonRacin on his late-race move. pic.twitter.com/lD43HIaaHQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 21, 2022

Elliott regained the lead with 18 laps to go in the 90-lap race and when the final pit stops were complete he was just over 2 seconds ahead of his teammate. McDowell was more than 10 seconds behind, but a spin by Joey Hand in the first turn brought out a caution and bunched up the field for a restart with eight laps to go.

Elliott picked the outside lane for the restart and held off Larson when the green flag waved, quickly building a half-second lead. But a spin by Loris Hezemans brought out the caution that changed the outcome.

Larson also held off Allmendinger to win the Xfinity race on Saturday at The Glen, taking advantage when teammate William Byron and Ty Gibbs spun out vying for the lead with under five laps to go.

“It’s almost like we were in the same situation as yesterday,” Allmendinger said. “He (Larson) doesn’t really make any mistakes.”

Early in the second stage, Logano passed Todd Gilliland for the lead and Kyle Busch moved in behind him, but as the laps in the stage began to dwindle Elliott was lurking in fourth, backing off near the end of the segment to save fuel. Logano held off Busch for his fourth stage win of the season.