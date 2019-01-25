WILMINGTON, N.C. — Trailing by as much as 17 in the second half and 15 with 3:50 remaining, William & Mary could have easily back-up and headed to Charleston. Instead, the Tribe valiantly rallied behind a reinvigorated offense and long-range marksmanship. In the end, UNCW connected on 22-of-26 from the free throw line in the second half and 9-of-10 in the final 1:06 to hold off a the Green and Gold comeback attempt and register a 93-88 win in Trask Coliseum.

Freshman Chase Audige and junior Nathan Knightcarried most of the weight for W&M (7-13, 3-5 CAA) on the night. Audige registered a career-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds and career-high five assists. Knight notched his fourth double-double in the last five games with 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six assists. He also moved into second place on W&M's career blocked shots list.

The UNCW (8-13, 4-4 CAA) ballooned to as much as 17 with 6:20 remaining and the deficit was 15, 80-65, with 3:50 remaining. The Tribe did not go quietly drawing within seven, 82-75, thanks to a 10-2 run highlighted by the play of Audige.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Junior Matt Milon knocked down three 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds to narrow deficit to as little at 91-88 with 3.8 seconds left. His final triple of the sequence came off a UNCW turnovers. The Seahawks though hit 9-of-10 at the free throw line in the final 1:06, including the clinching two from Ty Gadson.

The combo Kai Toews and Devontae Cacok led the Seahawks. Toews scored a career-high 23 points and dished out seven assists, while Cacok tied the UNCW record with his 50th career double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.

The Tribe jumped out to an early lead behind the play of Audige, but UNCW opened up double-digit halftime advantage thanks to two key categories. The Seahawks pulled down 10 offensive rebounds in the opening 20 minutes and turned that into a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points. UNCW also turned seven W&M first-half turnover into an 8-1 margin in points off turnovers and the Seahawks led 39-28 at the break.