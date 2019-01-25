WILMINGTON, N.C. — Trailing by as much as 17 in the second half and 15 with 3:50 remaining, William & Mary could have easily back-up and headed to Charleston. Instead, the Tribe valiantly rallied behind a reinvigorated offense and long-range marksmanship. In the end, UNCW connected on 22-of-26 from the free throw line in the second half and 9-of-10 in the final 1:06 to hold off a the Green and Gold comeback attempt and register a 93-88 win in Trask Coliseum.
Freshman Chase Audige and junior Nathan Knightcarried most of the weight for W&M (7-13, 3-5 CAA) on the night. Audige registered a career-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds and career-high five assists. Knight notched his fourth double-double in the last five games with 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six assists. He also moved into second place on W&M's career blocked shots list.
The UNCW (8-13, 4-4 CAA) ballooned to as much as 17 with 6:20 remaining and the deficit was 15, 80-65, with 3:50 remaining. The Tribe did not go quietly drawing within seven, 82-75, thanks to a 10-2 run highlighted by the play of Audige.
Junior Matt Milon knocked down three 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds to narrow deficit to as little at 91-88 with 3.8 seconds left. His final triple of the sequence came off a UNCW turnovers. The Seahawks though hit 9-of-10 at the free throw line in the final 1:06, including the clinching two from Ty Gadson.
The combo Kai Toews and Devontae Cacok led the Seahawks. Toews scored a career-high 23 points and dished out seven assists, while Cacok tied the UNCW record with his 50th career double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.
The Tribe jumped out to an early lead behind the play of Audige, but UNCW opened up double-digit halftime advantage thanks to two key categories. The Seahawks pulled down 10 offensive rebounds in the opening 20 minutes and turned that into a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points. UNCW also turned seven W&M first-half turnover into an 8-1 margin in points off turnovers and the Seahawks led 39-28 at the break.