Latest basketball, football game plans from MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. — Yes, there will be MEAC sports very soon.

On Thursday, the conference released their basketball and football schedules for the 2020-21 season.

For Norfolk State that means a basketball season that starts on January 2. There will be 16 conference games.

The conference is split into two divisions. In the North, NSU will be joined by Howard, Coppin State, Morgan State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State. All 16 games will be played within the division.

The MEAC basketball championship tournament is set for March 8-13 at the Norfolk Scope.

The Spartans plan on playing some non-conference basketball games, but that schedule is yet to be determined.

Also to be determined is how many fans, if any, will be allowed to attend games.

For football players, the season starts February 20, and the regular season finale is April 10. There will be a conference championship game on April 17.