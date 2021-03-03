Latrell Scott moves on from job as NSU head football coach

“This was a very hard decision. Brandi, Chase and I love the NSU campus community, our staff and players,” Scott said. “It was truly a family decision that we feel is best for us right now. We will miss this program we’ve become so ingrained in and want nothing best for the Spartans moving forward.”



Scott was appointed head coach of the Spartans in December of 2014 and guided NSU to a 21-35 in his five seasons. His best season came in 2019, when NSU won three of its final four games to finish 5-7 – the program’s best mark since 2011. A school-record 13 Spartans were named to the All-MEAC football teams that year and NSU scored a school Division I-record 28.9 points per game. Eight of the 13 are still part of the program.