Lauren Coughlin representing the '757' on the LPGA Tour

A Hickory High and UVA alum, Coughlin is back for another run at the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lauren Coughlin thinks she still has the Annika Sorenstam autographed hat she secured while attending an LPGA event at Kingsmill as a fan. Now, Coughlin is part of the LPGA Tour herself.

Coughlin went to Hickory High School in Chesapeake and then was a star golfer at UVA. She has played in the Pure Silk Championship before and since it's so close to home and her heart she says, "Obviously, you have career ones that you want to check off on winning and stuff and it's one that would mean probably the most outside any of the majors."

Coughlin is now 28. When asked what it's like trying to make it on tour she says, "It's really, really hard. Not just the golf and getting better at golf, having to play really good golf but mental side of it, the travel is really difficult."

So, there is pressure to perform. She is well aware of that, "It can put a lot of strain if you're not playing good."