WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When talking about one of his team captain's on defense, William and Mary head coach Mike London refers to his standout defensive lineman as "Law and Order" Carl Fowler.

Besides begin stout on that defensive front, Fowler's future is as a lawyer and public defender. He graduated with a degree in public policy in three years and now in his second year of law school.

It seems his future may have been determined after a class trip that included a civil rights tour of Montgomery, Alabama. Fowler says, "One thing we did was we met with the public defender's office down there which wasn't created until 2015 and when you put that in a historical context, it's pretty powerful."

London, who himself has a history of law and order as a former police officer and detective in Richmond, thinks Fowler has found the perfect niche, "He's working for the attorneys that are going to represent those that are accused. That takes a different kind of mindset and mentality and he is a servant leader."

Also, Fowler let's his action do the talking as London explains, "When the social justice issues were going on, he organized protest marches back in his hometown."

So how does anybody do the heavy lifting of a second year law school student and still play Division 1 football? Obviously hard work has something to do with it, and Fowler credits his undergrad professors at William and Mary, "who taught me this is what reading and writing looks like at the next level of school. We talk about the next level of football all the time, but just figuring out what I would need to do in grad school."