LB Bostic re-signing 2 year deal with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. — Free agency continues in the NFL and the Washington Redskins suring up their defense. According to ESPN, they will re-sign linebacker, Jon Bostic to a 2 year deal worth $5 million with $1.75 million guaranteed.

The 28 year old started every game for Washington at inside linebacker last season. He finished second on the team with 105 tackles trailing only safety Landon Collins, and also had an interception along with one sack.