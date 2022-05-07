Leishman finds balance between family life and golf

Marc Leishman is liking how his golf game is shaping into form. He's currently ranked 39th in the world.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Marc Leishman didn't have a good couple of days this week on the PGA Tour. The Virginia Beach resident missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship from Potomac, Maryland. It's only the second time he's done so on tour this year. Earlier this week, the 38 year old and his wife Audrey held their 7th annual Birdies and Beers Celebrity Golf Tournament. Leishman spoke about his day job and how its been going. "My game is really in a good spot", he said. "The results haven't been exactly what I'd like over the last few months, but if you keep doing the right things I feel like the results will come."

Leishman has yet to win on tour this year, but in 13 events, the Australian has finished 3rd once to go with 3 top-10's and 7 times in the top-25. Currently he's ranked 39th in the world and has shown at times being on the verge being among the top tier golfers on tour right now. His fellow Aussies are believers in greats like Ian Baker-Finch and Steve Elkington. "He's having a great career", says Elkington who's the 1995 PGA Championship winner. "He's played great in the majors before. He's come close at the Masters. Come close at the British Open. Wouldn't surprise me if him or (Cam) Smith picked off one these last three."

Baker-Finch, who actually won the '91 Open Championship agrees. "He always performs well in the big events", he says. "He could win in Tulsa at the PGA (Championship) next month."