Leishmans turn life threatening moment into life saving foundation

Audrey & Marc Leishman held their 7th annual celebrity golf tourney. It's a fundraiser to save lives through sepsis and toxic shock syndrome education and awareness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was golfing for a good cause at Virginia Beach National. PGA Tour veteran, Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey, who reside in the the beach, held their 7th annual "Birdies and Beers" Celebrity Tournament. The two day event wrapping up on Monday, is a fundraiser for the Begin Again Foundation. It works to save lives through sepsis and toxic shock syndrome education and awareness. Audrey herself was stricken with it in 2015. "This event came from my experience", she said. "But it's no longer about me. It's about everyone we help."

Marc Leishman, who has six career wins on tour, says doing this event means everything to him and his wife. "It really gave her a reason to live." The list of big names at the tournament included Pro Football Hall of Famer and Norfolk native Bruce Smith to some of Marc's friends from his homeland of Australia. They included Cameron Smith, currently 5th ranked in the world to former Open Championship winner Ian Baker-Finch and PGA Championship winner Steve Elkington. "It's one of the first days, if not the first day I put on the calendar every year as soon as 'Leish' lets me know when it's on."