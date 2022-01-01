x
Lewis, Wight lead William & Mary over Northeastern 71-70

Connor Kochera made a go-ahead free throw with one second left to seal the game.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Julian Lewis had 14 points to lead five William & Mary players in double figures as the Tribe edged past Northeastern 71-70 on Friday.

Ben Wight added 13 points, Tyler Rice chipped in 12, Yuri Covington scored 11 and Connor Kochera had 10 for the Tribe (3-12, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Kochera made a go-ahead free throw with one second left.

Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 21 points for the Huskies (6-7, 0-2). Nikola Djogo added 16 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 15 points and seven rebounds.

