Lewis, Wight lead William & Mary over Northeastern 71-70

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Julian Lewis had 14 points to lead five William & Mary players in double figures as the Tribe edged past Northeastern 71-70 on Friday.

Ben Wight added 13 points, Tyler Rice chipped in 12, Yuri Covington scored 11 and Connor Kochera had 10 for the Tribe (3-12, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Kochera made a go-ahead free throw with one second left.