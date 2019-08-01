All eyes were on Clemson and Alabama Monday night for the National Championship of College Football, but they were also on Lil Wayne.

The Grammy award-winning rapper performed during halftime - but his outfit stole the show.

People took to Twitter during the game commenting on the New Orleans-native's attire - comparing it to everything from the Hamburglar character featured in McDonaldland to a character from E.T.

On Jan. 3, the rapper tweeted a video saying his performance with Imagine Dragons would be epic... but who would have ever thought it would be for this.

He wore a hat along with bedazzled sunglasses. He paired a floor-length coat with a black and white shirt. His eclectic styling choice took over social media.

Beforehand, He tweeted was excited to hit the stage.

Some even compared him to Sponge Bob.

Here's a look at some of the other tweets shared during the game.

Watch the video on ESPN's website.