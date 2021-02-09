Lions top Eagles while Marlins get 1st win of the season

Several key games of note on Thursday night in high school football. Currituck County cruised past Hickory 42-3.

A Thursday night edition of area high school football around Hampton Roads had several key games of note with two out of the Beach District. Tallwood led Landstown 7-6 at halftime only to pull away by a final of 21-6 at home. Marquis Stevens led the Lions (1-1) with a pair of touchdowns including a 4th quarter score from 7 yards to put the game out of reach.

Bayside in their season opener on the road at First Colonial used special teams to their advantage. Leon Griffin III started the scoring for the Marlins with a 60 yard punt return and a 7-0 advantage. They would roll from there beating the Patriots 39-0.