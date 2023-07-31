Lionsbridge advances to first ever national championship game

After an epic match at Townebank Stadium on Sunday which ended in penalty kicks, Lionsbridge stayed alive against Villagers FC en route to a national championship.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — To put it simply Lionsbridge FC can't be stopped right now. Hosting and playing in the national semifinal of USL League 2 soccer on Sunday night they now need just one more victory to be national champs for the first time ever.

In Sunday night's show down they were hosting Villagers FC. The slow first half wound up providing an extremely exciting lead up to a highly anticipated ending.

After a scoreless first half, Villagers got on the board just two minutes into the second for an early 1-0 lead.

But in the 68th minute Lionbridge woke up. Off of a free kick the ball caught Adam Kirkwood who attempts the header however it ricocheted off the post and there was Josh Bakes to knock it into the back of the net and a 1-1 tie.