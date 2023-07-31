Lionsbridge advances to first ever national championship game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — To put it simply Lionsbridge FC can't be stopped right now. Hosting and playing in the national semifinal of USL League 2 soccer on Sunday night they now need just one more victory to be national champs for the first time ever.
In Sunday night's show down they were hosting Villagers FC. The slow first half wound up providing an extremely exciting lead up to a highly anticipated ending.
After a scoreless first half, Villagers got on the board just two minutes into the second for an early 1-0 lead.
But in the 68th minute Lionbridge woke up. Off of a free kick the ball caught Adam Kirkwood who attempts the header however it ricocheted off the post and there was Josh Bakes to knock it into the back of the net and a 1-1 tie.
With no additional scoring in regulation or extra time, the game was forced into penalty kicks. Villagers FC had converted on three of their attempts of five as did Lionsbridge. However Lionsbridge had the final attempt to make it four where Coleman Jennings would send Townebank Stadium into a frenzy. On the fifth and final attempt Jennings made a fourth penalty kick to send Lionsbridge to their first ever USL League 2 championship.