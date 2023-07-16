Lionsbridge FC clinches second straight Chesapeake Division title

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the second year in a row Lionsbridge FC are Chesapeake Division champs. It comes after a demanding victory of Virginia Marauders FC Saturday night to close out the regular season.
Isiah Chisolm was the star of the show with two early goals in the 21st and 29th minute to propel them in front with an early 2-0 advantage. They continue to hold Marauders scoreless for an eventual 5-0 win.
The title sends the 'Bridge into the USL League Two playoffs as the division's automatic qualifier. Even better, Lionsbridge FC will host the first and second round of the playoffs TowneBank Stadium this Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23. Friday game begins at 7:30pm.