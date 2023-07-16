Lionsbridge FC clinches second straight Chesapeake Division title

With a demanding 5-0 win over Virginia Marauders FC Saturday night, Lionsbridge FC claims a second straight Chesapeake Division title and will host playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the second year in a row Lionsbridge FC are Chesapeake Division champs. It comes after a demanding victory of Virginia Marauders FC Saturday night to close out the regular season.

With back-to-back goals to give Lionsbridge an early lead, Isaiah Chisolm is last night’s @riverside Man of the Match! Listen in as he describes his personal goals as well as the overall push from the team to win the Chesapeake Division🏆🦁 pic.twitter.com/m3luN6K2sa — Lionsbridge FC (@LionsbridgeFC) July 16, 2023

Isiah Chisolm was the star of the show with two early goals in the 21st and 29th minute to propel them in front with an early 2-0 advantage. They continue to hold Marauders scoreless for an eventual 5-0 win.

In tonight's @PBMares Coach's Corner, Chris Whalley shares his pleasure at the squad's complete performance and hopes the fans will stick with the 'Bridge as we enter playoffs. pic.twitter.com/2CPGb4CtGr — Lionsbridge FC (@LionsbridgeFC) July 16, 2023