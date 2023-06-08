Lionsbridge FC falls to Ballard FC 2-1 in USL League 2 title game

Lionsbridge tied things up in the 80th minute. However, Ballard would find the net one more time for which Lionsbridge had no answer in the 2-1 deficit.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lionsbridge FC's historic season has come to an end after a 2-1 deficit to Ballard FC in the USL League 2 title game.

On Saturday evening over 100 fans gathered in Newport News at Coastal Fermentory for a watch party to support the soccer club that has brought so much success and joy to Newport News in recent weeks.

For all the fans who couldn't make the cross-country road trip, well you better believe they'd stay up to cheer them on despite the three-hour time difference. Saturday night's game didn't kick off until 10 pm.

"This is about as good as it gets," said Scott Hines, a longtime Lionsbridge fan. "Playing for a championship in USL 2 you can see we've got over 150 people here for a watch party at ten o'clock at night in downtown Newport News. Hey, it doesn't get any better than that."

Lionsbridge entered the national title game which they played near Seattle in Tukwila, Washington, riding a 10-match unbeaten streak.

After Josh Baker tied things up 1-1 in the 80th minute it appeared the match would go to extra time. But alas Ballard’s Peter Kingston laced a free kick that teammate Cameron Martin headed past Lions keeper Tyler Hogan for the tiebreaking goal in stoppage time.

It was no doubt a historic season for the Lions which included the first four playoff victories in a club history that dates to 2018.