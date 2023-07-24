Lionsbridge FC heads to first ever Eastern Conference final

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — USL League 2 soccer is heating up and Lionsbridge FC continues to advance into unchartered territory. Playing in the national round of 16 tonight for the first time hosting North Carolina Fusion at Townebank Stadium Sunday night, Lionsbridge got out to an early 3-0 care of goals from Andrew Bennett, and two consecutive goals from Christian Hatley all within the first 22 minutes.
Goal keeper Tyler Hogan came up with some big time saves throughout the match holding the Fusion to just one goal as Lionsbridge survives and advances with the 3-1 victory to the Eastern Conference Final.