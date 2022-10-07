Lionsbridge FC makes history with first division title

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — First place and undefeated Lionsbridge FC continued their historic season tonight playing Patuxent Football Academy at Christopher Newport's TowneBank Stadium for the Chesapeake Division Championship. Entering tonight's matchup with a record of 12-0-2, a tie would save a spot for them in the playoffs meanwhile a win also guarantees them the division title, which they happily took in the 8-0 sweep.
The amateur team was founded just 5 years ago and the win tonight is historic as their first division title in team history. They currently hold 32 points and tonight's win stretches the gap to 13 from Christos FC who sits behind them in the standings with 19 points.