Lionsbridge FC makes history with first division title

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — First place and undefeated Lionsbridge FC continued their historic season tonight playing Patuxent Football Academy at Christopher Newport's TowneBank Stadium for the Chesapeake Division Championship. Entering tonight's matchup with a record of 12-0-2, a tie would save a spot for them in the playoffs meanwhile a win also guarantees them the division title, which they happily took in the 8-0 sweep.