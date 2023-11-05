Lionsbridge FC opens season with shutout of Grove United

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It appears Lionsbridge picked up right where they left off at from a year ago. The defending USL2 Chesapeake division champions got off to an early lead and went on to post a 3-0 win over Grove United of Richmond on Wednesday night.
The home team got a 9th minute goal from Tai-Reece Chisholm with an assist from David Wrona for a 1-0 advantage. They would get a penalty kick from their returning captain Sam Hall who found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Lionsbridge would add their final goal in the form of a header from Andres Labate. They next play May 14th at Virginia Beach United from the Sportsplex at 2pm.