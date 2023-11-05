x
Lionsbridge FC opens season with shutout of Grove United

Lionsbridge gave the home crowd something to cheer about as they got two early goals and added another as they blanked Grove United 3-0 in their season opener.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It appears Lionsbridge picked up right where they left off at from a year ago. The defending USL2 Chesapeake division champions got off to an early lead and went on to post a 3-0 win over Grove United of Richmond on Wednesday night. 

The home team got a 9th minute goal from Tai-Reece Chisholm with an assist from David Wrona for a 1-0 advantage. They would get a penalty kick from their returning captain Sam Hall who found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. 

Lionsbridge would add their final goal in the form of a header from Andres Labate. They next play May 14th at Virginia Beach United from the Sportsplex at 2pm.

