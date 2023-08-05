Lionsbridge set to go for USL 2 title game

Lionsbridge FC will take on Ballard FC from Seattle, Washington on Saturday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lionsbridge has a chance to top off a historic season with a chance at a championship. They'll travel to the Pacific Northwest to face off against Ballard FC for the USL 2 Championship from Seattle, Washington.

The team has won four straight post season matches all at home, but must now take to the road. Something head coach Chris Whalley says his team will still feel a sense of home.

"We won't have our unbelievable fan base", he said. "I know we're going to have some people following us. I know they're going to be people supporting us".

Lionsbridge not only comes into the match with a 12-2-2, they've also claimed their second straight Chesapeake Division title.