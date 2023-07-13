Local boxers making a name for themselves at the national level

Josiah Gordon (70 lbs) and Issac Meeks (85 lbs) won gold at a national boxing event in Detroit, Michigan. Both are at the top of their weight classes in the country.

NORFOLK, Va. — The history of Norfolk boxing is certainly well documented with the likes of International Boxing Hall of Famer in the late Pernell "Sweatpea" Whitaker to now in current lightweight contender, Keyshawn Davis. There is the possibility there's a new generation that's quickly coming behind them.

In the yard of one Norfolk home, there's a shed where 10 year old Josiah Gordon and 13 year old Isaac Meeks along with several of their teammates from A Breed Above Boxing Club. They'll soon be moving to a nearby gym on a regular basis, but for the time being they've impressed of late.

Recently Gordon, who's 4'7" and boxes at 70 lbs and Meeks (85 lbs), won gold at the National Champions event from Detroit, Michigan.

"So I couldn't play tackle football", he said. "And then went to try boxing and once I walked into the gym, I loved it."

For Gordon, "It was the motivation that pushed me and my dad was the one to motivate me."

Their head coach, Mike Daniels says Meeks reminds him of another certain Norfolk boxer who's currently vying to a title in lightweight Keyshawn Davis.

"He's very patient", he says. "Keyshawn was very patient. I've known Keyshawn since he started boxing from Team Norfolk. Him and his brothers, and Isaac is the same way."

In Gordon's case, he approaches the "Sweet Science" differently.

"He boxes one way when it's time to fight and he trains a different way and that's very rare."