Local golfers make Augusta debut at Drive, Chip and Putt National finals ahead of Masters

Virginia Beach's Ada Inderlied and Chesapeake's Macie Rasmussen were among the top 80 youth golfers in the country who qualified for the prestigious event.

From the initial drive down Magnolia Lane to putting on the renowned 18th green, the 2023 Masters is here. But before the household names like Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy arrived, two Hampton Roads golf prodigies took their talents to the big stage.

For Virginia Beach's Ada Inderlied, her first trips to the links started as her dad’s side kick.

“My dad took me out to a golf course, and we started looking for animals and he made it fun for me to start playing,” said the 11-year-old.

No luck with the animals, but sure enough she found a club. Chesapeake's Macie Rasmussen started playing when she was 7, and with parents who played in college, golf was in the genes.

“I won my first tournament when I was 7 so that gave me a lot of confidence and in my next tournament my score was about six shots lower,” she explained.

Their paths to the sport may look different, but their destination is the same.

“I want to be a Pro Golfer but that’s a dream that when I was 7, didn’t really feel likely,” said Macie.

But Ada and Macie are proving that dreams are bigger than probability. After finishing in the top of their age group in regional qualifiers, over the weekend they were invited to the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta Golf Club. Conducted in partnership with the USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, in four age divisions. The three-pronged competition tests the skills essential to playing the game – accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.

Ada and Macie proudly represented the 757, finishing 9th in each of their age groups among the top 80 youth players in the country.

“It was probably one of the best moments of my life,” said Macie.