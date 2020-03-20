Local high school athletes play waiting game

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus outbreak is obviously a very serious matter, but its ripple effects in other ways has been taking a hold on Hampton Roads when it comes to high school student/athletes in spring sports.
An example is Maury Commodore rower, Zach Grossman. He and his teammates haven't worked out together for the better part of two weeks. Friday was the first chance he worked out on a rowing machine. The rest of the time was plenty of running. Grossman feels the absence of not being together as a team goes far beyond rowing. "For some people, this is what they look forward to", he says. "This is their second family. This is their close friends."
His head coach, James Thomson agrees. "They really have to want to do this", he said. "If they're missing out on this opportunity to come out and participate, they're very disappointed." Sitting out has caused Grossman to look at rowing in a different light. "People who you might not see every day. Definitely in sports like these and defnitely appreciating the things that you kinda take for granted."