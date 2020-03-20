Local high school athletes play waiting game

The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused the postponement of spring sports for now.

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus outbreak is obviously a very serious matter, but its ripple effects in other ways has been taking a hold on Hampton Roads when it comes to high school student/athletes in spring sports.

An example is Maury Commodore rower, Zach Grossman. He and his teammates haven't worked out together for the better part of two weeks. Friday was the first chance he worked out on a rowing machine. The rest of the time was plenty of running. Grossman feels the absence of not being together as a team goes far beyond rowing. "For some people, this is what they look forward to", he says. "This is their second family. This is their close friends."