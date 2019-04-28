NORFOLK, Va. — Two peninsula natives were among the NFL undrafted free agents from state schools. The University of Virginia had four players sign deals. They included linebacker, Chris Peace of Denbigh High School. He is an Los Angeles Charger. Peace started all 13 games for the Wahoos as a senior and led all Atlantic Coast Conference linebackers with 7 1/2 sacks.

Running backs, Olamide Zaccheaus is now an Atlanta Falcon, while Jordan Ellis signed with the Bengals. He rush for 1,026 yards this past season and is the 15th Cavalier all-time to do so in a single season. Offensive tackle Marcus Applefield inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Virginia Tech defensive lineman, Ricky Walker was one of three Hokie players with free agent deals. The former Bethel Bruin is with the Dallas Cowboys. Walker was on the All-ACC 2nd team. Joining him was running back, Steven Peoples who's an Arizona Cardinal, and offensive lineman, Yosuah Nijman who signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers. This year ended a 25 year run for the Hokies to have a player drafted into the NFL.