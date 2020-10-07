Local pros win national cornhole tournament

James Baldwin of Portsmouth and Jordan Camba of Virginia Beach are the 2020 American Cornhole League Pro Invitational Champions!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jordan Camba and James Baldwin won the 2020 American Cornhole League Pro Invitational.

It’s considered one of, if not the most, competitive professional cornhole tournament of the year.

Camba, from Virginia Beach, and Baldwin, from Portsmouth, took home $7,000 at the Philadelphia tournament over the Fourth of July weekend.

“I’ve been in a lot of championship games before, but I’ve never been in a more intense situation with it being on ESPN,” said Camba.

Camba says Baldwin put on one of the greatest performances he’s ever seen, throwing 38 cornholes out of 40 tosses in the semifinals and the championship.

“It was almost making me more nervous as good as he was throwing,” said Camba. “But there was no team that was going to beat us.”