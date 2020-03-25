Local schools wait continues as VHSL pushes final decision to play to May

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia High School League isn't quite giving up hope just yet when it comes to playing spring sports around the state. They had a recent crisis meeting management meeting on what to do since the covid-19 outbreak. They decided to postpone any final decision until May.
Schools like Jamestown High continue to play the waiting game. Eagles Athletic Director, Kenny Edwards, who's the head of AD's in the Class 4 Region feels one thing is at the top of everyone's list. "The safety of our athletes", he says. "We have to ask ourselves as a school division, is it safe to put our athletes, our coaches, our family members. Is it safe to put them in this position?"
It's no secret people are still having a hard time dealing at times with the pandemic that's covered the planet. "There's just a lot of questions right now. I think there are still a little bit in shock about what's happening", says Edwards. "We're all trying to do the best we can do each day to provide for our students."