VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Collin Graham is in Minneapolis for this year's edition of the X-Games. That's a major breakthrough for the Virginia Beach skateboarder. If he does well there, he says it's just the beginning, "It would be life changing. It would open up so many opportunities."

There are three disciplines in skateboarding. They are park, vert and street. Graham is trying to master all three. In the X-games, his focus is on park.

Even though this is his first appearance in the X-Games, don't expect him to be intimidated. He says, "We're all friends. We hang out together. We celebrate together, compete against each other. It's a rivalry, but at the same time it's all love and we're having fun doing skateboarding, doing what we love and trying to make a living off of it."