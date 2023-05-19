Local softball powerhouses continue NCAA dominance

Four of the last 5 Division 3 softball national champions have come from Hampton Roads, the quest for 5 out of 6 began this week for CNU and Virginia Wesleyan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Since 2017 there have been 5 champions of Division III college softball, four of them have come from Hampton Roads. Virginia Wesleyan approached dynasty status with titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Between 2017 and 2018 they went 109-6 overall. Meanwhile Christopher Newport had accomplished everything possible in the sport other than a national title, until last season that is. The Captains left no doubt as to who the best team in the country was. Keith Parr's group went 47-1 on the way to their first national championship.

Altogether it's a half decade of softball dominance for Hampton Roads. This week the two programs started on the path towards more titles. The Marlins and Captains each hosting NCAA regionals at their home diamonds.

Taking on the College of New Jersey, Virginia Wesleyan stepped to the plate for the first time today trailing 2-0. That deficit didn't last long as they left the first inning tied at 2 and never looked back. Emma Adams, Caitlin Myers and Julia Piotrowski each notched multiple RBI's as the Marlins won 9-3.

Christopher Newport welcomes Roanoke College in what proved to be a showcase for Kate Alger from the start. The Captains starting pitcher threw a perfect game, cementing her place in Newport postseason lore. Seven strikeouts in 7 innings paired with a two run 3rd inning for the Captains were enough to seal the win.