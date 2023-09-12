Milton-Jones earns contract extension from ODU

Following 3 successful seasons, the women's basketball coach signs through 2027-28

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion Athletic Director Wood Selig announced a 3 year contract extension for women's basketball coach Delish Milton-Jones on Tuesday. Milton-Jones has been at ODU for 3 seasons, reaching two conference semifinals in that time. Her Monarchs team also qualified for the WNIT in 2022.

Milton-Jones oversaw the program's transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt, not missing a beat in the process. The Monarchs went 22-12 overall and 12-6 in conference during their debut year in the Sun Belt, losing to eventual champion JMU in the conference tournament semifinals. Under Milton-Jones leadership the program has compiled a 59-33 overall record and 31-21 record in conference play.