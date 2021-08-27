When does college football start?

It might be sooner than you think! Here are the biggest games of college football's opening weekend.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Can you feel it in the air? College football season is just about here.

The Alabama Crimson Tide come into the season ranked No. 1 after they earned the national title last year, their sixth since 2009.

After a COVID-19 year that saw mostly just limited conference play, we're expected to get a much more complete season.

When does the college football season start?

While college football's "official" opening weekend begins Thursday, Sept. 2, there are a handful of games on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Those games are:

Nebraska at Illinois (1 p.m. on FOX)

UConn at Fresno State

Hawai'i at UCLA (3:30 p.m. on ESPN)

UTEP at New Mexico State

Southern Utah at San Jose State

Notable games on the official opening weekend

Thursday, Sept. 2:

Boise State at UCF (7 p.m. on ESPN)

East Carolina at Appalachian State (7:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

4 Ohio State at Minnesota (8 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, Sept. 3:

10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech (6 p.m. on ESPN)

Michigan State at Northwestern (9 p.m. on ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 4:

2 Oklahoma at Tulane (12 p.m. on ABC)

19 Penn State at 12 Wisconsin (12 p.m. on FOX)

Stanford vs. Kansas State (12 p.m. on FS1)

1 Alabama vs. 14 Miami (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

17 Indiana at 18 Iowa (3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network)

23 Louisiana at 21 Texas (4:30 p.m. on FOX)

5 Georgia vs. 3 Clemson (7:30 p.m. on ABC)

16 LSU at UCLA (8:30 p.m. on FOX)

Sunday, Sept. 5:

9 Notre Dame at Florida State (7:30 p.m. on ABC)

Monday, Sept. 6: