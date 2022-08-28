Ravens mascot, Poe, carted off field with possible ACL injury

Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of a preseason game against Commanders.

BALTIMORE — Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. A source close to the team tells WUSA9, that it's a possible ACL injury and he met with the Raven's team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker.

The injury occurred when Poe was tackled from behind and fell to the ground. The Ravens mascot lay on the field for nearly five minutes. According to a person close to the team, the medical staff was scrambling to figure out where the trainers were located and where to find the medical cart. Usually, during halftime, the trainers and medical carts are not needed. During that time, even Ravens coach John Harbaugh walked onto the field to check on the team mascot.

Poe had to be lifted and carried onto the medical cart by three people to keep his leg stabilized. As the Ravens mascot was carted off, he waved to the fans, similar to what most NFL players do when they are carted off to the locker room with an injury.

After the game, Harbaugh was asked about Raven's mascot, "I knew you guys were going to ask me that," said Harbaugh. "No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, for sure." Poe did return to the preseason game, but it was the backup mascot.

This isn't the first time a mascot had to be carted off the field. In 2018, the University of Colorado's mascot, Chip, was carted off the field after shooting himself with a T-shirt gun.