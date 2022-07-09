x
Capitol Baby | Woman gives birth in car outside US Capitol

A woman delivered a baby in the front passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue, according to officials.

WASHINGTON — What is the most unique place you have seen or heard someone give birth? On Wednesday, a woman gave birth to her daughter right in our nation's capital outside the U.S. Capitol. 

According to Capitol Police's Twitter account, the newborn came into this world around noon with the help of DC Fire and EMS. The baby girl was delivered in the passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue next to the Hart Senate Office Building, according to a USCP tweet. 

Officials said the mother and newborn are healthy and expressed their excitement for the family.

"Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened," the department tweeted. 

Police did not release the name of the mom or newborn. 

