2023 MLB Playoffs Bracket: Matchups, game times, TV information, betting odds as Wild Card gets underway

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 MLB regular season has come to a close, and it was a rousing success. New rule changes shortened game times and resulted in more stolen bases and balls put in play, leading to an increase in viewership league wide and some incredibly exciting individual seasons.

Shohei Ohtani's ridiculous two-way season ended early due to an arm injury, but excellent performances from Ronald Acuna Jr, who became the first member of the 40 home run, 70 stolen base club, as well as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson, Corey Seager, and rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll led to a fun campaign.

MLB also had exciting playoff races that came down to the wire, with the playoff picture getting set late Sunday evening.

Locked on MLB host Paul Sullivan and Locked on Diamondbacks host Millard Thomas broke down the Wildcard matchups on a recent episode, discussing Texas' tough matchup with the Rays and Arizona matching up with the Brewers.

Here is a look at each matchup on Day 1 of the Wild Card series, including TV information and betting lines, courtesy of FanDuel:

Game 1

Matchup: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

Date and Time: October 3, 3:08 PM ET

TV: ABC

FanDuel: Rays -1.5

Game 2

Matchup: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

Date and Time: October 3, 4:38 PM ET

TV: ESPN

FanDuel: Blue Jays -1.5

Game 3

Matchup: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

Date and Time: October 3, 7:08 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

FanDuel: Brewers -1.5

Game 4

Matchup: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

Date and Time: October 3, 8:08 PM ET

TV: ESPN

FanDuel: Phillies -1.5