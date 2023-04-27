NFL Draft 2023: Live pick tracker, selections for every team in round one

See the NFL Draft picks live, including expert coverage on each selection, in this NFL Draft pick tracker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 1 (Round 1)

Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Locked On's Live NFL Draft Hangout

The Locked On Podcast Network will be hosting a live hangout stream on YouTube throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Join our draft experts, the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino as they react to EVERY pick live and give expert analysis. Local team experts will appear in the stream throughout the night as well.

Find it come draft time on the Locked On NFL Scouting YouTube channel!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft with the Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special!

Six episode event

Every Round 1 selection, plus mock trades, made by corresponding Locked On podcast hosts for each team

Analysis from national NFL and NFL Draft experts between each selection

High-energy, draft atmosphere in podcast-form. Nobody does a mock draft like this!

Available on YouTube on the Locked On NFL Draft YouTube channel and podcast feeds wherever you get your podcasts!

NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes

NFL Draft Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT