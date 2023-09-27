Locked on College Football Top 25: Colorado out after loss to Oregon, Washington into Top 5

Colorado falls out while four Pac-12 schools are in the top 10 of the Locked on College Football Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 5.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Pac-12's dominance in the 2023 college football season continued in Week 4, although it was a team that lost which drew the most headlines as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were smacked by Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene by a score of 42-6.

The Buffs were without star Travis Hunter, but it was a stark reminder this team still has work to do to crack into the top of what has ben an excellent Pac-12 conference so far this season.

The Pac-12's success was reflected in the recent Top 25 rankings from the Locked on College Football podcast hosts, where Washington (4) Oregon (8) Utah (9) and USC (10) all cracked the top ten while Washington State, Oregon State, and UCLA were all ranked as well.

Elsewhere, Kansas State jumped back into the Top 25 while Kansas and Florida made their first appearances of the year, replacing Iowa and Clemson.

Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 5.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Michigan Wolverines (-)

3. Texas Longhorns (-)

4. Washington Huskies (+2)

5. Florida State Seminoles (-1)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions (+1)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

8. Oregon Ducks (+2)

9. Utah Utes (+2)

10. USC Trojans (-5)

11. Alabama Crimson Tide (+1)

12. LSU Tigers (+4)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-4)

14. Oklahoma Sooners (-1)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (+2)

16. Washington State Cougars (+5)

17. Duke Blue Devils (+2)

18. Oregon State Beavers (-3)

19. Miami Hurricanes (+1)

20. Ole Miss Rebels (-6)

21. Missouri Tigers (+3)

22. Kansas Jayhawks (UR)

23. Kansas State Wildcats (UR)

24. Florida Gators (UR)