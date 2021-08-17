Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck in head by line drive

The Athletics released a statement saying Bassitt is conscious and aware and heading to the hospital.

CHICAGO — Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was taken off the field on a stretcher in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after he was struck in the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was struck by the hit, which was measured at just over 100 miles per hour off the bat of Chicago's Brian Goodwin.

Bassitt clutched a towel to his face as he was helped onto his feet and onto a cart.

Athletics players in the field fell to their knees, some praying as Bassitt received medical attention.

The Athletics released a statement saying Bassitt is conscious and aware and heading to the hospital and said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Bassitt, 32, is in his sixth year pitching for the Athletics and is having a career year with a 12-3 record, a 3.04 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 151 innings pitched.

Lots of feelings to have right now, but the only one that truly matters is that Bassitt is ok. 🙏 https://t.co/m1kU0e4GUe — Locked On A’s (@LockedOnAs) August 18, 2021

Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the @Athletics. 💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2021

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 18, 2021