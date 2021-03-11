NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Cardinals back on top; Titans make jump into top three

The top four teams in our power rankings from last week all lost in Week 9, leading to massive shake up.

PHOENIX — After our No. 1 and No. 2 teams in our Week 8 Locked On NFL Power Rankings lost in Week 8, we thought we may get some normalcy in Week 9. But, we got the opposite.

Each of our top four teams in our Week 9 Power Rankings (Rams, Packers, Bills, Cowboys) all lost their games this past week as seven NFL underdogs won their games outright.

That led to quite the shake up in our Power Rankings.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 31-17 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Arizona Cardinals are right back in the No. 1 spot after a week off. They were bounced all the way back to sixth after a tight loss against the Packers. But, they just defeated the 49ers easily without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt. Most teams in front of them lost, so this was an easy decision for voters as Arizona grabbed most of the No. 1 votes.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Tampa Bay Bucs were on bye this week but after all the teams in front of them lost, they bounce right back up to the No. 2 spot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 28-16 win over Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/9

How about this Titans team? They were demolished by the Cardinals in Week 1, lost to the Jets in Week 4, but since then they've been dominated. They've defeated the Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams in four-straight weeks to get to 7-2. They didn't have Derrick Henry and still were able to crush the Rams.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 13-7 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

The Packers made it up to No. 2 last week after they defeated the Cardinals. They fell to the Chiefs with Jordan Love making his first start with Aaron Rodgers in COVID protocol. It's hard to move the Packers down at all with a close loss without Aaron Rodgers. They drop two spots to four after being jumped by the Cardinals, Bucs and Titans.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 28-16 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

We've seen two times this year now from the Rams where they just lay an egg at home and look like they have nothing. That was the deal Sunday against the Titans, whose defense dominated a high-powered Rams offense for much of the game. Los Angeles drops four spots back to No. 5.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 34-31 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

The Baltimore Ravens won a tight game in overtime over the Minnesota Vikings to move to 6-2 on the season. It was a much needed bounce back win after they were crushed by the Bengals at home two weeks prior.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 30-16 loss to Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/8

The Dallas Cowboys were pretty inexplicably dominated by the Broncos at home in Dak Prescott's return, which surprised many. They drop three spots back to seven after they suffered their first loss since Week 1.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 9-6 loss to Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/9

Obviously a really bad game from the Bills offense on Sunday in Jacksonville as they lost to one of the NFL's worst teams. Bad games happen. But, the Bills are suddenly 5-3 with losses in two of their last three.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 27-24 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

The Chargers are back in the top 10 after they moved to 5-3 on the year with a much-needed win over the Eagles on Sunday. They're up two spots from No. 11.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 27-25 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/15

The Saints were down big to the Falcons on Sunday and almost completed a comeback to win the game but came up short as Atlanta won on a game-winning field goal. They stayed at No. 10 in our rankings with a lot going on for teams around them as well. They're still 5-3 on the year.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 29-27 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/17

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 41-16 win over Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 23-16 loss to Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 13-7 win over Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 24-6 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 41-16 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 30-16 win over Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 45-30 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 34-31 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 27-25 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 24-6 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20.25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 31-17 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 27-24 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 23-16 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 29-27 loss to Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 9-6 win over Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 45-30 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/30

30. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 17-9 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 17-9 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/21