Logan Thomas is finally on the right track

Now with his fifth NFL team, the former Hokies QB had a breakout 2020 and is ready for more

ASHBURN, Va. — The Arizona Cardinals selected Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Thomas put up record setting numbers at quarterback for the Hokies. It took six years and a lot of persistence, but Thomas finally had some impressive numbers in the NFL in 2020 albeit as a tight end for the Washington Football Team.

Those numbers added up third among tight ends in receptions, seventh in yardage and sixth in touchdowns. That all led to another impressive number when Washington signed Thomas to a healthy 3-year contract extension right before the start of training camp in July.

Washington was the fifth different NFL team and seventh overall with whom Thomas tried to earn a full-time job. About that, Thomas says, "So it's just one of those things where you keep you're head down and keep working, anything's possible."

Thomas makes it sound like Washington was the first team to give him a solid chance, "I always knew I could play. I always knew if I got the opportunity, I'd be able to do something. It was just getting the opportunity."

Thomas made the transition from NFL quarterback to NFL tight end in 2016. Understandably it took some time for it to work. Thomas is still soaking it all in, "I definitely appreciate the journey. It's a journey that not a lot of players have been able to take but it's a journey that a lot of players respect."

It didn't take Thomas long to impress Washington's new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who describes a long list of Logan Thomas skills, "He just has a way about him of finding the open spot. His big body, his length, his smarts and then just the catch radius, he's a very versatile tight end that can kind of do it all."