Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

Joey Logano tracked Byron for about 25 laps until catching him and hitting him hard in the rear bumper turn three. Byron slid into the wall and Logano won the race.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind on the next to last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Logano, the pole-sitter, tracked Byron for about 25 laps until catching him and hitting him hard in the rear bumper turn three. Byron slid into the wall and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

He wasn't going to go quietly.



Take a look at @joeylogano's move for the lead. pic.twitter.com/X4DBWr2Z8O — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2022

“This win is going to give us a lot of momentum,” Logano said.

Byron, who signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, seemed as if he’d keep up his team’s dominant season over the final laps. Instead, Logano broke a 40-race winless drought.

Tyler Reddick was second followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

Byron fell to 13th and was not happy with Logano’s tactics.

“He’s just an idiot,” Byron said. “He does this stuff all the time, I’ve seen him do it with other guys.”

The crowd let Logano know what they thought, booing the Penske driver as he got out of his car for post-race interviews.

Logano led 108 of the 293 laps and reached Victory Lane for the first time since winning on the dirt at Bristol in 2021.

It was the first time the new Next Gen car was took on NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway and the results were mixed. The racing was strong, although several of the top competitors didn’t last to the end.