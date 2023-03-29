Long opts to transfer to Virginia Tech

Nearly a week after going into the transfer portal, Mekhi Long will be a Virginia Tech Hokie.

The transfer portal remains busy for a pair of area college basketball players. Less than a week after leaving Old Dominion University for the portal, guard Mekhi Long has found his landing spot. According to his social media, he's opted to head to Virginia Tech.

Long was the Monarchs third leading scorer and top rebounder averaging 10 points a game to go with 8 boards. While in the Sun Belt, he led the conference in double-doubles.