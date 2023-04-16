Lop-sided spring game exposes both strengths and weaknesses in Hokies current roster

Grant Wells and his Maroon team shutout the opposing white team led by Baylor transfer Kyron Drones, 34-0.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Brent Pry enters his second season at the helm of the Hokies. Last year was disappointing finishing 3-8, their worst record since1992.

They return quarterback Grant Wells who led the Maroon team to a dominant 34-0 victory over the opposing white team. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a TD.

Wells is in open competition with Baylor transfer Kyron Drones who had a rough outing in his spring debut throwing multiple interceptions.

Drones finished with 7 of 13 for 102 yards.

"I thought he came out strong. That's how he's been all season to be honest. He's made good decisions, he's thrown the ball well and he operates the offense really well right now," said Pry. "I was pleased with Grant today."